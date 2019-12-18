Athlete of the Week: Mountaineer scores big

Sophomore Lucas Cross had a memorable season with the Clarkston Everest Collegiate Boys Varsity Soccer team in the fall.

He scored 24 goals and had 18 assists in 19 games while the boys won the district and regional titles. He was also named First Team All-State by the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association and All-Catholic by the Catholic High School League.

“I am so proud to coach a player who has worked hard to achieve the success he had this past season,” said John Haezebrouck, head coach.

It was the first year Everest won any titles and it mean a lot to Cross, the team, the coaches and the school.

“We worked very hard this off-season and it paid off,” he said.

His athletic goals include work hard every day, encourage his teammates and help his teams win championships.

Cross added his motivation as an athlete is making an impact on his teams.

His life goal is to become a great leader others look up to and to make a difference in the world.

When he is not playing soccer he is also playing basketball and enjoying his hobbies which includes hanging out with friends, playing video games or relaxing by watching television.

Cross shared his favorite aspect of being a Mountaineer at Everest is the faculty.

“My teachers always help me when I am in need, and my coaches encourage me to work hard,” he said, adding he enjoys theology and works hard in all of his classes.

Everest’s motto is Semper Altius, “Always Higher,” and he strives for it by working hard in school and out of schools.

“I always do my best to encourage others and motivate them to do their best,” he said.

Cross also helps out in a soup kitchen at least once a year and altar serves at his church and school.

Cross also plays on the team with his brother, senior Jack Cross, who received All-District honors.