Athlete of the Week: Regional champs

The Wolves finished their spring season in the Elite Eight in the MHSAA Division 1 Boys Lacrosse playoffs.

“It was a great season,” said Brian Kaminskas, head coach for the Clarkston Boys Varsity Lacrosse team. “It was a great set of seniors and a great group behind them of juniors and powerful sophomores.”

He added it was a good season, especially since they took a step back last year.

“It happens in sports in general,” Kaminskas continued. “I don’t see it is as a negative. We always have the same expectations of the region at a minimum and we achieved it in good fashion. We had two mercies in the playoffs.

The team finished fifth in the state, regional champions and second in the OAA Red.

The 2019 Clarkston Boys Varsity Lacrosse team was freshmen Caden Ladd, Evan McClorey; sophomores Braedyn Callahan, Sam Lightfoot, Jack Gurn, Miguel Need, Harry Skinner; juniors Hayden Arnold, Jeff Barnett, Alex Byrd, Drew Darin, Frank Davis, Nicolas Franco, Jack Gibbs, Xander Green, Ryan Ludwa, Dylan Raleigh, Tyler Brueck; seniors Matthew Atchison, Aaron Berti, Eric Csizmadia, Will Burtnett, Keagan King, Jake Line, Danny Milano, McKouen, Ryan Nicosia, Casper Schichtle and Drew Vandenberg.

Individual honors include Csizmadia and Drew Vandenberg named All-State; Danny Milano and Vandenberg, All-Region; Csizmadia, Milano, Barnett, Gibbs and McKouen, All-League. Milano also received the Don Lutz Award, Line, Team First and King, Unsung Hero award.