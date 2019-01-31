Athlete of the Week: Swimmingly successful

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Callaway Grainer is ready for the future after announcing he will continue his swimming career at Grand Valley State University on the 2019-2020 Swim and Dive team.

“I want to keep swimming in college because I like how the sport keeps me in shape, helps me manage my time and school work, the teammates become your best friends and becoming a better swimmer overall,” said Grainer, a senior at Clarkston High School.

He chose GVSU because he enjoys the school and has gone to the campus many times while visiting his sister.

“The campus is very modern and beautiful,” he said. “I like their business school is in the city, and I love the west side of Michigan.”

He plans on going into business and will pick a specific field after learning more about the different aspects in his general classes.

Grainer began swimming in first grade and still remembers when his classmate, Logan Knowlson, invited him to swim with the Clarkston Sea Wolves.

He continued swimming with Great Lakes Aquatics, Lake Orion Liquid Lightning and OLY.

“Being a part of different teams has taught me a lot about what works best for me when it comes to training and each team has helped me get to the next big step for my swim career,” Grainer said. “I wouldn’t be swimming in college without my coaches pushing me and holding me accountable everyday. I’ve learned I am capable of much more than I thought I was because of it.”

His advice to other athletes is be prepared to put in the time and work hard for what you want.

“If you’re serious about getting better, you’re going to have to give up some things and really commit yourself to doing the right things,” Grainer said. “For example not skipping practice to hang out with friends and concentrating at practice on small things that will help you in the long run. My coach tells us all the time you don’t just magically get faster, it’s real hard work that you can’t fake.”