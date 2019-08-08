Athletes of the Week: Championship win

The Boys 11-12 team sponsored by Edward Jones – Scott Hazelton Office won the Independence Township Parks, Recreation and Seniors League Championship in a tough game against Premier Eyecare, July 31.

“The championship game was exciting,” said Tom Cousins, head coach. “We won 8-4 and are probably the best hitting team in the league.”

He added players Jack Tultz and Zack Torres came home from Boy Scout Camp in Clare to play in the championship game.

“Many of the boys knew each other from school, and the chemistry was good right out of the gate,” Cousins said. “But got better as the season went on, and we all got to know each other better. By the end of the season, we were really clicking. Overall, it was a great season, and we can’t wait for next year.”

He added it was a unique season for him and Assistant Coach James Knowlson. For several years, both had coached their sons, but their sons have graduated from high school and are now in college.

“We wanted to keep coaching and teaching baseball,” Cousins said.

He contacted Lisa McCoy, recreation specialist with the township to see if they needed coaches. She said yes.

“So we drafted these boys sight unseen and whipped them into a pretty good ball team,” Cousins said.

Alex Cousins, who will be a sophomore at Michigan State University in the fall, helped as assistant coach.

The team includes Chance Chakroff, Nate Donahue, Calum Hartner, Alessio Hernandez, Zack Marko, Oliver Neiman, Jeremy Nord, Chace Percoulis, Collin Prize, Jake Thompson, Zach Torres, Jack Tultz, and Ethan Zak.