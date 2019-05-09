Athletes of the Week: ‘Dawgs sizzle Chargers

The Clarkston Riverdawgs 13U team won the 25th Annual Clarkston Classic, held at Clintonwood Park, April 26-28.

They went 3-0-1 for the weekend tournament and won the championship game against the Orion Chargers on Sunday, 18-10.

Both teams scored two runs in the opening inning of the game. Then, the ‘Dawgs took an early lead in the second inning when Camden Williamson received a walk, scoring a run and the boys finished the inning with four more runs.

The Chargers took the lead at the bottom of the inning, scoring six runs.

The ‘Dawgs tied the game with Chargers with a run brought in by Adam Denver, putting both teams at eight.

They took the lead in the fourth inning as they scored seven runs with Logan Brimacombe bringing in two runs on his single, Adam Davis hit a triple to bring in three runs, and Preston Stout hit a double to score one run.

Brimacombe went 2-for-4 and had five RBIs. Davis went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Grant Summers pitched for three innings and had three strikeouts, two hits and two runs. Denver pitched two innings with seven hits and eight runs.

The ‘Dawgs defeated the Oxford Wildcats, 14-7; Midland Toros, 16-3; and tied with the NFWB Cobras, 7-1.

The Clarkston Riverdawgs 13U team is Logan Brimacombe, Adam Davis, Adam Denver, Andrew Floros, John Kaul, Preston Stout, Joey Strzelecki, Grant Summers, Matthew Taverna, Nick Young, Camden Williamson and Carson White. Brad Stout is head coach.

The Clarkston Classic kicked off the 2019 baseball season for all Riverdawgs teams. In addition to the 13U boys winning the title, the 8U, 9U and 11U teams all made the championship game of their respective age divisions.