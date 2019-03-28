Athletes of the Week: Elite Eight for Everest

The Clarkston Everest Collegiate Girls Varsity Basketball team made its mark as the team finished in the Elite Eight of the MHSAA Division 4 Girls Basketball playoffs.

“They had an incredible late season run in the state tournament,” said Erin Van Wagoner, head coach.

The Mountaineers defeated three teams to secure the program’s third district championship. They posted a 75-43 win over Pontiac Arts & Technology Academy; a 40-39 win over Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes; and a 59-50 win over Southfield Christian.

They joined the Elite Eight and won the second regional championship for Everest with a win over Novi Christian Academy, 59-39. They defeated Allen Park Inter-City Baptist in a thrilling overtime in the regional semifinal for a 36-34 win.

They had an overall 14-10 record, finishing the season with a 40-27 loss to Kingston in the quarterfinals.

The Lady Mountaineers are freshman Audrey Beauchamp, Celeste James; sophomore Allison Brzezinski, Katrina Earnhardt, Danielle Mirjah; juniors Kate Engle, Annelise James; seniors Katelyn Allen, Kendall Beauchamp, Grace Lowney, Serra Lowney, Leah Radich and Kateri Thibodeau.

Katelyn Allen led the team, ending the season with 345 points, averaging 15 per game. She had 256 blocks, 79 blocks, 24 steals and 17 assists during the season.

Serra Lowney had 227 points, 168 rebounds, 39 assists and 36 steals for the season. Celeste James had 214 points, 125 rebounds, 56 steals, 52 assists and 14 blocks; and Annelise James had 112 points, 150 rebounds, 48 assists, 45 steals.

