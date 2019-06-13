Athletes of the Week: Lax can now relax

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Lacrosse team celebrated one more success before the season closed.

They won back-to-back district championship and defeated Fenton, 20-2, May 21.

The Wolves finished their season in a 17-6 loss to Hartland in the MHSAA Girls Lacrosse Division 1 Regional 4 Semifinals, May 28.

Senior Elizabeth Oda and junior Caroline Williamson led the team with two goals each for the night. Juniors Maya Roy and Kaitlyn Bridger had one one each.

The team opened the season with a bang with a 24-0 shut out against Chippewa Valley, April 11. They followed it with a a 17-5 win over crosstown rivals Lake Orion, April 16.

They went on to win eight more games and lost against five teams during the season.

The team graduated five seniors Lexi Carmean, Natalie Martindale, Kate Rusnell, Elizabeth Oda and Jana Wilson.

The team includes freshman Courtney Bayley; sophomores Abby Burtnett, Alexandra Csizmadia, Alyssa Exline, Julia Heilman, Anna Houstina, Anya Karpushenkoff, Taylor Larose, Kennedy Rusnell, Olivia Toderan, Caroline Williamson; juniors Kaitlyn Bridger, Morgan Dolan, Lindsey Frederick, Juliana Gekiere, Madison Middleton, Maya Roy, Melanee Sheldon and freshman team manager Izzy Carter.

They were coached by Rachel Vickers.