Athletes of the Week: Playing for hope

The Clarkston Lacrosse program is hosting their annual Game for Hope this Saturday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The annual fundraiser began 13 years ago as a tribute to Frank Kaminskas, “Big Poppa,” the father of Boys Varsity Head Coach Brian Kaminskas. Clarkston Lacrosse continues to recognize Big Poppa each year at this event to honor his legacy of teaching lacrosse to a new generation of players and giving back to others in the community.

This year, the Clarkston Lacrosse community continues to fund raise on behalf of New Day Foundation for Families, a local nonprofit organization whose lifework is to make a positive impact on the treatment outcomes and survivor ship of individuals with a cancer diagnosis and their families. Additional information about New Day Foundation for Families is available at Foundationforfamilies.org.

The cost of admission during the day will go directly toward supporting the cause. Money is also raised through purchasing a commemorative “Hang Loose for Hope” T-shirt at the event.

Lacrosse games will be played throughout the entire day beginning at 10 a.m. The line-up for the day includes: U10 Clarkston v. Lake Orion, 10 a.m.; U12 Clarkston v. Lake Orion, 11 a.m.; U14OC v. Waterford, 12:30 p.m.; U14 Clarkston v. Lakeland, 1:30 p.m.; Clarkston Varsity Girls v. Lakeland, 3 p.m.; JV Boys v. Davison, 5 p.m.; and Varsity Boys v. Davison, 7 p.m.

Clarkston Lacrosse is thrilled to support New Day Foundation for Families whose own mission epitomizes the values and principles that drive its own program – OHANA! It means family. No one gets left behind or is forgotten.