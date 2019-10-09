Athletes of the Week: Riding into state

The Clarkston Equestrian team is heading to the Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association State Championship this week after finishing as region champions.

The riders finished as 2019 Region E Champions during the last weekend in September.

“So incredibly proud of these riders,” said Jess Dove, head coach. “They certainly earned their title riding all weekend against truly tough competition and in the freezing rain and sloppy arenas.”

“Although the weather was less than desirable our team didn’t let that phase them,” added Jenny Sinclair, assistant coach. “We started the regional meet in the lead after Friday night and never gave up the top spot. We had riders undefeated in specific classes.”

The team also finished their district meets and District 2 Division C champions before going into the regional meet.

Sinclair shared the season began with a bumpy start with both riders and horses with injuries.

“We were able to overcome those obstacles and come out on top, winning all three of our district meets,” said Sinclair. “Aside from top team scores, individual riders made outstanding contributions as well. We had multiple riders finish our district meets undefeated in several classes – they won the class every time they entered the ring.”

The riders begin the state competition on Thursday at the Midland County Fairgrounds and the meet will conclude on Sunday.

“We will be competing against the ten best teams in the state of Michigan,” said Sinclair. “We are so excited to bring this group of girls to the state competition. We plan to do Clarkston proud.”

The Clarkston Equestrian team is Morgan Bodway with David; Brianna Mollette and Desi; Mandy Mollette and TJ; Ashleigh Orlowski and Sox; and Jacque Zettner and Booger.