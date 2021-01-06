Athletes, teams triumph in fall season amid COVID pandemic

Fall sports were cleared to play with restrictions. Here are some of the highlights for teams and athletes in Clarkston.

September 2

Runners finish in third at invite: It was a third place finish for the Clarkston Everest Collegiate Girls Cross Country team in the the Michigan Catholic Invite in the St. Sebastian race. Caroline Cross, Avery Herrgott and Eve Herrgott received medals for finishing in the top 15.

September 9

Football returns, fall sports start: The fall season was back on after being reinstated by the Representative Council of the Michigan High School Athletic Association. Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-176 which lifted restrictions which previously did not allow football to be played. The executive order also allowed soccer to begin competing while girls swim and dive and volleyball was allowed to begin Sept. 9 for schools in Regional 1-5 and 7.

Riding to first: Morgan Bodway placed first in Hunt Seat Equitation for ages 8-19 and Saddle Seat Equitation for ages 8-19 at the Michigan State Fair 4-H and Youth Virtual Showcase.

September 16

Mountaineers capture first at Oakland Christian Invite: Clarkston Everest Collegiate Girls Cross Country team finished in first place at the Small School Invite at Oakland Christian with 22 points.

September 23

Victory No. 1: The Clarkston Varsity Football team started off on the right foot, holding back Southfield Arts & Technology to claim a 24-17 win in the season opener on the road.

Kickers knock down foes: The Clarkston Boys Varsity Soccer team shut out West Bloomfield, 2-0, and Rochester Adams, 2-0, as they prepped for an upcoming busy week.

Runners top Colts in dual meet: The Clarkston Boys and Girls Cross Country teams won their dual meet against Troy at Clintonwood Park. Andrew Sesti led the boys as they scored 23 points over Troy’s 36 points. The girls won 20-37 as Alexandra Brigham led the team with a first place finish.

September 30

Clarkston rules first half in victory over Wildcats: The Clarkston Varsity Football team defeated Oxford, 35-14, at Wolves Stadium, ruling the first half. The Wolves scored in the first five minutes off a 28-yard touchdown pass from Mike DePillo to Logan Forbes.

Runners win close race against Birmingham Seaholm: Clarkston Cross Country teams added more wins in the OAA Red. The girls team won a close race against Birmingham Seaholm, 29-30, with seven runners in the top ten. The boys won 27-32, also with seven runners taking top ten finishes.

October 7

Wolves kick way to thrilling overtime win over West Bloomfield: Stephen Rusnak ran forward and kicked the ball as Alec Boan held it for a 31-yard field goal in overtime to put the Clarkston Varsity Football team 24-21 over West Bloomfield. It broke the 21-21 tie against the Lakers, who were unsuccessful on their four attempts to score, ending the game with a win for the Wolves.

Clarkston spikers remain undefeated in OAA Red, gain huge sweet against Dragons: The Clarkston Varsity Volleyball team defeated Lake Orion, taking all three sets, going 25-9 and 25-16 in the first two sets. It put them at 5-0 in OAA Red league play.

October 14

Come one, come all (well up to 1,000): Under Executive Order 2020-183, Clarkston Athletics was able to open facilities to more spectators for indoor and outdoor events. Athletic Director Jeff Kosin explained for the stadium they could have 1,000, there would be restraints on who could be at an event, and it also gave them an opportunity for dance and the marching band to be at football games again.

Riding into the state championship: The Clarkston Equestrian Team was returning to the Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association State Championship. They finished as 2020 Region B, Division D Champions during the regional competition.

Wolfpack Update: Elin Gebrowsky qualified in the top three individuals to head to the state championship during the MHSAA Girls Golf Division 1 Region 5 meet. She finished with a 85 for second in top individuals.

October 21

Mountaineers rule CHSL in football and cross country: The Clarkston Everest Collegiate Varsity Football team defeated Royal Shrine, 41-7, to advance to the Catholic High School League Prep Bowl as they remained undefeated in the league. The girls cross country team claimed their first CHSL Championship title in school history.

Wolves shut out Adams, Romeo: Clarkston Varsity Boys Soccer shut out Rochester Adams for the second time in the season and also shut out Romeo, both 2-0, during the district playoffs.

County, league champions running into post-season races: Clarkston Girls Cross Country was victorious as they claimed the OAA Red Championship League race and won the Oakland County Meet race.

October 28

Clarkston stays undefeated with shutout over Knights: The Clarkston Varsity Football team finished their regular season as 2020 OAA Red League Champions, the 17th league title in school history and eighth undefeated regular season in school history with a 49-0 win over Oak Park.

Wolves run into regionals this Friday: Clarkston Girls and Boys Cross Country teams qualified during their pre-regional race as the girls finished in first and the boys finished in third to compete in the regional race.

Championships aplenty for Everest Collegiate: The Clarkston Everest Collegiate Varsity Football team won their third consecutive Catholic High School League Cardinal Division Prep Bowl Championship. Everest Boys Varsity Soccer team won their second consecutive district title.

November 4

State-bound after regional win at Clintonwood Park: The Clarkston Girls Cross Country team claimed the regional title at Clintonwood Park as Andrew Sesti finished in third place to qualify for the state finals.

CHS spikers head into district playoffs ruling the OAA Red: The Clarkston Varsity Volleyball team finished the regular season as OAA Red League Champions going 6-1 in the league.

November 11

‘A nice performance’: Runners took the top third spot during the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 1 Girls Cross Country State Finals with 174 points. The top finisher was Ava Tereau in 24th place, 18:57. Andrew Sesti finished in 16th place in the boys race, 15:46.7.

Wolves down Dragons in district: Clarkston Varsity Volleyball beat crosstown rival Lake Orion, 3-1, in the district final.

Mountaineers run to seventh-place finish: Clarkston Everest Collegiate finished in seventh place in the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Girls Cross Country Division 4 State Finals with 204, moving up from their tenth place finish in 2019.

November 18

Wolves win close sets in regional final for crown: A block from Elizabeth Adams and a hit from Paige Giehtbrock broke a 24-24 tie with Utica Eisenhower to help Clarkston win the MHSAA Division 1 Volleyball Regional 2 Final after three close sets.

Everest leads in second half for title: The Mountaineers defeated Royal Oak Shrine at home to claim their second MHSAA Football District championship, 23-13.

Sports on pause following executive order: Athletics was put on pause after Michigan High School Athletic Association announced they were suspending fall tournaments and winter sports practices and competitions. It was per the emergency order to pause activity by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

We hope to see more of you in 2021. Happy New Year!