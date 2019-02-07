Athletes of the Week: Lift to the top

Clarkston High School Powerlifters Abbie Boggs, Avery Grail and Stewart Lenk took the top three places in their weight classes during the regional meet at Manistee, Jan. 26.

“I am insanely proud of their efforts,” said Lucas Sanders, coach for the powerlifting program. “I knew all of them had the strength to do well. The toughest part was just getting over their nerves. They were able to focus solely on the weights and showed great mental fortitude.”

The athletes lift as much weight as they can over three different lifts in squat, bench press, and deadlift. They have three attempts in each lift and the heaviest weight in each goes towards their total.

During the Manistee meet, Boggs, a senior, won first place in the Women’s Varsity 155-pound weight class division with a total of 625 pounds.

Grail, a junior, won first place in the Men’s Varsity 194-pound weight class with a total of 1,175 pounds.

Boggs and Grail qualified for the state meet in March at Ionia High School.

Lenk, a junior, finished in third place in the Men’s Varsity 165-pound weight class with a total of 940 pounds.

Teammates compete in the Lake Orion Regional meet this Saturday and the Henry Ford Regional meet, Feb. 16.

Sanders explained this is the first time in about ten years the school has had a powerlifting team, and they began training in November.

He added if any students are interested in joining next year, flyers will be up when they start. They can also get more information from him after school. He is in the high school weight room most days. ~Sports Writer Wendi Reardon Price