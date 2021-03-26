Audrey Smiecinski, 84

Audrey A. Smiecinski, of Waterford, passed away March 23, 2021 at the age of 84.

Preceded in death by her husband Raymond “Ray” of 64 years and her sister Betty (late Bob) Sloboda.

Loving mother of Theresa (Larry) Lewiston, Michelle Stock and Martin Smiecinski. Proud grandma of Shawn, Ryan, Nicholas, Steven, Mitchell and Adam. Great-grandma of Kaylee Rose.

Audrey was active volunteering for the Our Lady of the Lakes funeral luncheons, enjoyed crocheting afghans for the Women’s Pregnancy Center and spending time outdoors, especially gardening.

Audrey was an accomplished pianist, sharing her love of music with family and friends for many years. Friends may visit Sunday, March 28 from 3-7 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral mass Monday, March 29 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford, where the family will receive friends after 9:30 a.m.

Interment at All Saints Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church.

