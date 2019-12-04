Back on court this week

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Wolves bring back several familiar faces as they open their first set of games on the court this week.

“We basically returned everybody,” said Clarkston Girls Varsity Basketball Head Coach John Weyer.

Starters include senior Taylor Heaton, junior Kaelyn Kaul, junior Olivia Toderan and sophomore Madison Skorupski.

Weyer noted senior Lexi Linton is a starter but is looking to return in February after tearing her ACL over the summer and had surgery in August.

“She is a very strong kid so I expect it to happen,” he added about the senior captain. “She has been helping out the team and has been at every practice. She is like an assistant coach which is great to have that leadership.”

Heaton also steps into role as captain for her second year and will be able to lead the players on the floor.

“It’s all on her for leadership with Lexi not being able to be on the floor,” Weyer said. “She has stepped up.”

Kaul and Toderan have been working in the off season and will continue to be fun to watch.

“Kaelyn is our defensive stopper and amazing all over the floor and a leader,” Weyer said. “Olivia’s scoring game is nice this year. She has worked really hard over the summer. She is going to be able to put the ball in the bucket a lot more this year than she did this year.”

He added Skorupski is able to do everything on the court.

“She is just amazing. She has worked all summer too and she is going to be better this year as well,” he said.

First to come off the bench is sophomore Izzy Hadley. Weyer added she isn’t like a sixth person.

“She is like the 5.5 person because she is going to play as much as any starter,” he said. “When she comes off the bench, she comes in hot. Always ready to shoot and always ready to play. Always ready to take on the top guard as a defender. She is a lot of fun to watch.”

The team welcomes two freshmen, Ryan Bordogna and Keira Tolmie.

“Both are really athletic young guards who can handle the ball no problem at the varsity level as well as take on point guards in the OAA Red without an issue,” said Weyer, adding one of their goals is to take care of the league. “They can shoot, too. It will be really fun to see how they progress.”

The Wolves opened the week against Walled Lake Western with a 57-47 win. They head to Ypsilanti Arbor Prep on Thursday. Varsity opens at 3:30 p.m., JV and freshman follows. They play Ann Arbor Skyline in Ann Arbor Prep’s 7th Annual Girls Basketball Ice Breaker Classic on Saturday, 3:15 p.m.

They host Notre Dame Prep on Tuesday. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.