Back on stage

Clarkston Village Players presents the comedy “Murder at the Howard Johnson’s” weekends from Jan. 7-22. The play is about a love triangle where the wife, her lover, and her husband all plot (unsuccessfully!) to murder each other. Pictured, from left, is Steve Sanger as Dr. Mitchell Lovell, William Jones as Paul Miller, and Jess Agnew as Arlene Miller. For more details and show dates/times, visit clarkstonvillageplayers.org or call 248-425-5842. Photo provided by Sara Sanger