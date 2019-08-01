Back-to-school collection

Andersonville Elementary students picked the Pines of Clarkston Assisted Living and Memory Care for their community service projects this year.

Now the Premier Senior Living center is returning the favor.

“We are asking for donations of school supplies so we can now give back to them and show them just how a community works best together,” said Kristal Howe, executive director of the Pines of Clarkston.

Each year, Andersonville picks a local company or business to partner with to teach students about community service and giving back, Howe said.

“At the beginning of June, they held a presentation at their school where they presented their gifts to the businesses they chose,” Howe said. “We were fortunate to receive more than enough fleece blankets, that their fifth grade class made for our residents.”

The students also wrote personalized messages to residents telling them about their favorite classes in school, where they were going to school next year, what their plans were for the summer, and wishing residents well, she said.

“It was apparent these children really worked their love and care into their projects,” Howe said.

The Pines of Clarkston will be collecting school supplies at the center, 7550 Dixie Highway, until Aug. 10, when they will host their Back to School Bash with activities, bounce house, and fun for all ages.

“Bring the whole family,” Howe said. “We look forward to seeing you then!”