Barbara Flores, 72

Barbara Flores, of Muskegon, formerly of Clarkston, passed away suddenly on October 11, 2021 at the age of 72.

She was born in Westbrook, Maine, on October 28, 1948 to Sydney and Theresa Clarke, moved to Muskegon in 1954 with her brother Arthur and sisters Carolyn and Nancy.

Barb graduated with a nursing degree from Mercy College. She then joined the U.S. Army where she met the love of her life, Henry, a lieutenant. They were married in Ft. Ord, Calif., and traveled around the world together, stationed in San Antonio, Tex., Frederick, Md., Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Monterey, Calif., Seoul, Korea and Frankfurt, Germany. Barb served as a general duty nurse, and later in the NICU.

Barb gave her life to serving others with the church, women’s shelter, rescue mission, the girls in Camp Fire, to name a few. Once her daughters were mostly grown, she returned to nursing at Pontiac Osteopathic Hospital and then in Muskegon, where she was a home health nurse.

She was an advocate for abolishing human trafficking, for unborn babies, for the persecuted church, and for veterans. She loved nature, animals, playing cards, making scavenger hunts for her grandchildren and going on road trips with her husband.

She is survived by her husband Henry, her sisters Nancy (Tom) and Carolyn, her children Amy (Paul), Emily (Christopher), Rebecca (Robert), and Renée (Mark), and her grandchildren Sam, Stella, Andrew, Owen, Connor, Hudson, Reagan, Kobie, Landin, Willy, Kaden, Wyatt, Caleb, Gavin and Clarence. The family celebrates her joining her mom, dad, brother, niece (Jeanie), among others, in heaven.

A memorial service will be held at Forest Park Covenant Church, 3815 Henry Street, Muskegon, on Monday, Oct 25 at 11 a.m. Visitation with the family will take place one hour before this service and also on Sunday, Oct 24 from 6-8 p.m. at the same location.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in her name to the Hope Project (hopeprojectusa.org), which was established to support victims of human trafficking.