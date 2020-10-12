Barbara Gibson of Waterford passed away peacefully on October 11 surrounded by family.

Preceded in death by her parents Harold and Elva Schell, of East Lansing.

Beloved mother of Jackie (Roger) Price, Chris (David) Nielubowicz, and Kirk (JoAnn) Gibson. Grandmother of Jessica (Blair) Cameron, David (Wendy) Nielubowicz, Scott (Rachel) Price, Brent (Greta) Nielubowicz, Emily (Brad) Walling, Colleen (Kevin) Letcher, Kirk Robert (Skylar) Gibson, Kevin Gibson and Cameron Gibson. Great Grandmother of Isabelle, Danielle, Miles, Zack, Eva, Riley, Reece, Olivia, Gabe, Lucy, Rocco, Owen, Reid, and Rosie.

Growing up in East Lansing, a love for Michigan State University’s campus and athletics began. She traveled almost daily from Waterford to obtain her bachelor’s degree. She often returned to campus over the years, taking a trip down memory lane sharing memories with her grandchildren and supporting her favorite football team. Go Green!

Barbara shared her passion of the theater with her family and students. She was known to many as “Ma” at Clarkston High School where she taught speech and was the drama director for many years.

A life-long patron of the arts you could usually find her at a theater whether it be on Broadway in New York City or a small community theater supporting her old students or grandchildren.

Some of her happiest moments were traveling around the country to support her family sitting in the stands watching basketball, football, soccer and baseball. After the game whether to celebrate the win or cheer up from a loss she always had her famous box of chocolate chip cookies and brownies. She has been the family’s biggest cheerleader for the last 59 years of her life.

Throughout her entire life, she has held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her at Clarkston Methodist Church for over 30 years and will be greatly missed by her entire church family. She was the chairperson of Susanna Wesley Circle for 17 years and a member of Caring Hearts Bible Study. She also served in the past on the United Methodist Women’s Board and the Clarkston United Methodist Church Memorial Committee.

Barbara was a life-long giver and made everyone around her feel good. She was loving, supportive, kind, funny, and would give anything or anyone a chance. She lived her life with charitable words, actions, and ways. She was just wonderful and will be missed by all!

Visitation will be held at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, 5929 S. Main Street, Village of Clarkston, on October 14, 3-8 p.m. The funeral service will be at Clarkston United Methodist Church, 6600 Waldon Rd., Village of Clarkston, on October 15 at 10 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at All Saints Cemetery, 4401 Nelsey Rd., Waterford. Social distancing and masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to:

Clarkston High School Scholarship Fund; Clarkston High School Attn: Heidi McClain/Barb Gibson Theatre Scholarship; 6389 Clarkston Road; Clarkston, MI 48346;

Residential Hospice Foundation: www.residentialhospicefoundation.org/ways-to-give;

and Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s: www.kirkgibsonfoundation.org/donate.