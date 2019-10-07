Barbara Jean COLEMAN

COLEMAN, Barbara Jean; formerly of Holly; passed away surrounded by her family on October 4, 2019; age 66; preceded in death by parents Lee and Iola and siblings: Mary Joyce “Jo” Petty, Dawn Krasinski and Michael Coleman; survived by her sister Jane Winship and brother William (Jan) Coleman. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and family members. She will be missed by her caregivers and friends at ResCare Premier Farnsworth. Barb enjoyed reading, time with family and listening to music. She had a great love for animals. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Tuesday 7:00 pm-9:00 pm. Funeral Service Wednesday 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to MI Humane Society or American Cancer Society. Please leave a message or condolence on her

