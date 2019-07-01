Barbara L. Cowen of Chelsea, MI, formerly of Clarkston, MI and Bradenton, FL Barbara L. Cowen of Chelsea, MI, formerly of Clarkston, MI and Bradenton, FL

Age 90, died Friday, June 28, 2019 at Chelsea Retirement Community. She was born September 3, 1928 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the daughter of Edward and Frances (DeGroot) Krem.

Barb spent most of her life in the Clarkston, Michigan area and later lived in Chelsea, MI and Bradenton, FL. She was a member of Community Presbyterian Church in Drayton Plains, Westminister Presbyterian Church in Ann Arbor, and Palma Sola Presbyterian Church in Bradenton,FL. She enjoyed singing in the choir and teaching Sunday School. She retired from Clarkston Community Schools where she was the assistant to the superintendent. Previously she had leadership positions with the Pontiac Area United Fund. Her life was enriched as a member of the PEO Sisterhood.

On July 17, 1948, she married James H. Cowen in Waterford, MI and he preceded her in death five years ago. Survivors include three children, Mark (Ginny) Cowen of Chelsea, Elizabeth Cowen of Hendersonville, NC; Eric (Tami) Cowen of Holland, MI; grandchildren Josh, Stephen (Jennifer), David (Cassandra), John (Becky), Caroline (Antonio Riva Palacio) Cowen, Laura (Andy) Imdieke, Anne (Jake) Schipper, Jenny (Mike) Rodgers; as well as nineteen great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Doris (Jack) McElwain; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Bernadette Westover.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 5, 2019, at 10:30 am in the main chapel of Chelsea Retirement Community, with visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Burial will follow at Oak Grove East Cemetery in Chelsea. Memorial contributions may be made to Westminister Presbyterian Church or Palma Sola Presbyterian Church. Arrangements were entrusted to Cole Funeral Chapel.