Barbara Peabody, 86

Barbara M. Peabody (nee McClellan), of Auburn Hills, formerly of Pontiac, passed away August 11, 2020 at the age 86.

Barbara is the mother of Victoria (Ed) Pittman, Michael (Lena) McClellan, Patricia (Rob) Pietka, James McClellan, Joseph McClellan, Timothy McClellan, William McClellan, Christine McClellan and Carolyn Parks. She is the grandmother to 25 and “Granny Great” to 21. Barbara is survived by sister-in-laws Gene McClellan and Deborah Waite, many nieces, nephews, and countless beloved friends.

Barbara loved her owls, casinos, and spending time shopping.

She truly enjoyed a big prime rib dinner, cooked perfectly rare.

Most of all, Barbara loved her family.

Visiting hours have been arranged for 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Graveside service will follow at Perry Mount Park Cemetery, Pontiac. In the spirit of social distancing, facemasks will be required at visitation and the cemetery service.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

