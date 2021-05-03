Barbara Ross, 79

Barbara Jean Ross, of Clarkston, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2021 at the age of 79.

Beloved wife of David for 58 years. Loving mother of Karen (Kane) Wilson and Dave Ross. Proud grandmother of Ryan Ross, Nathan (Brooke) Ross, Nicholas Ross, Allyson Johnson, Emma Johnson, Owen Birch and Aaron Birch. Great-grandmother of Ethan Ross and Mason Birch. Dear sister of Bill (Diane) Gottschalk and Delores (late Harry) Dearborn.

Preceded in death by her parents Sam and Lois Gottschalk, and siblings Jim, Bobby and Tom Gottschalk and Jackie (late Tom) Lauinger.

Barb graduated from St. Michaels in Pontiac, Class of 1960, and was a lady of strong faith. She was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, spending time with her family and beloved dogs. Barb enjoyed Northern Michigan and all that it had to offer. She retired from the City of Auburn Hills finance department.

Friends may visit Wednesday, May 5, from 4-8 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. A private family service will take place on Thursday, May 6, with her final resting place at All Saints Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Rainbow Connection.

