Barbara Wheeler-Letcher, 83

Barbara June Wheeler-Letcher, of Fort Myers, Fla., formerly of Hazel Park and Fenton, passed away September 10, 2021 at the age 83.

Preceded in death by her first husband Jerry Wheeler and second husband Dave Letcher.

Mother of Terri (Mike) Balhorn, the late John Wheeler, Sheryl (Randy) Fleming, Debbie (John) Nagy, and Chuck Wheeler, grandma of 17, great grandma of 13, sister of the late John Murphy, William (Sheila) Walker, Laurie (Russ) Taylor, Agnes (John) Guerre and Catherine (Joe) Budjack, and stepmother of Scott Wheeler and Brent (Carrie) Wheeler.

Barb co-owned and operated MI Elevator Co. with her husband, Jerry.

She was a faithful Christian and formerly attended Mt. Zion and Next Level Church. She was a very loving and giving person, and her children were blessed to have her as their mom.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Tuesday, September 14 from 2-9 p.m. Funeral service is Wednesday, September 15 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Private family graveside at Ottawa Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Harry Chapin Food Bank, 3760 Fowler Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901.

