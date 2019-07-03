Jenni Osterman of Independence Township is hosting a free benefit concert to raise money for the American Cancer Society in honor of her father, who passed away three years ago from pancreatic cancer.

The concert will be at the Depot Park gazebo at 6 p.m., Sunday, July 7. It will feature live Irish folk music, face painting, and a silent auction of goods donated by local businesses.

This fall, Osterman will run the Chicago Marathon wearing a bracelet of beads to honor cancer victims and survivors, including her father, uncle, and grandfather.

In case of rain, the concert will be moved to the American Legion Hall at 8047 Ortonville Road.