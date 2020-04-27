Betty L. Ganther, 90

GANTHER, Betty L. (formerly of Waterford) went to be with the Lord on April 18th at 90 years of age.

She was the beloved wife of Earl Ganther, who preceded her in death after 59 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her son, Roger Ganther, her grandson, Matthew Hodges, and her three brothers, Martin, Don (LaVerne) and Robert. Betty was a beloved mother and grandmother and is survived by her daughter, Valerie (Rev. Kenneth Hodges) and her grandson, Joshua Hodges.

Betty moved to live by them in Corona, Calif., where she has resided for the past three years.

She is the great-grandmother of Madison Grace and Aria Rose Hodges. She is also the grandmother of Chris Ganther (great-granddaughters Kirsten Paige and Baillee Nicole) and Richie Ganther (great-granddaughter Alex).

Her family knew her as a devoted wife, mother, sister and grandma. She supported Earl in his building of beautiful homes, was an excellent homemaker and took wonderful care of her family.

Betty and Earl were members of Waterford Community Church where she served her Lord as a choir member, Sunday School teacher and nursery worker. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren when they visited as well as traveling to see them whenever possible.

She was a friend to many and from the early days of camping trips throughout her later days of dinner and game nights, she was fun and enjoyed being with her family and friends that she loved so much.

A private family service will be held followed by burial of Betty’s earthly body at Andersonville Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Coats Funeral Home – Waterford.

