Betty Lou Chapman, 69

Betty Lou Chapman, of Clarkston, formerly Buchanan, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, and is now at peace.

She was 69.

Betty Lou was born on January 30, 1951, to Eugene and Margaret (Batchelor) Aalfs in Niles. She graduated from Buchanan High School in 1969. Betty Lou attended Michigan State University and was a huge Spartan fan.

On October 2, 1972, Betty Lou married Bruce W. Chapman in East Lansing.

Betty Lou was selfless with a servant’s heart. She enjoyed socializing and was a great friend to many. She was a loving wife and mother who cherished her family.

Betty Lou will be dearly missed by her husband of 48 years, Bruce Chapman; mother, Margaret Aalfs; children, Eric (Eleven) Chapman and Stephanie Chapman; siblings, Brenda (Stephen) Klingerman, Ron Aalfs, and Karen (Orville) Worvey; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Aalfs.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Swem Chapel, Buchanan.

A private, family celebration of life will be held on Monday, November 23. Interment will take place at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Buchanan.

In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation in Betty Lou’s name to a worthy cause of your choosing. For charities close to Betty’s heart, please refer to the online posting at the funeral home website, swemchapel.com. Online guestbook at swemchapel.com.