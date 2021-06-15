Betty Mielke, 90

Betty J. Mielke, of Clarkston, passed away on June 13, 2021 at the age of 90.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Richard, her granddaughter Stephanie, sisters Geneva and Genevieve, and her parents Elbert and Margie Weatherholt.

Loving mother of Rick (Sharon) Mielke, David Mielke and Rebecca (Kirk) Brinkman, grandmother of six and great-grandmother of six.

Friends may visit Friday 3-7 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Funeral service is Saturday, June 19 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Private interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Memorials may be made to Medical Team Hospice.

