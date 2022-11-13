Beverly McDonald, 84

Beverly A. McDonald (Malinowski), of Clarkston, passed away at home on November 11, 2022 at the age of 84 surrounded by her family.

Wife of Richard McDonald, D.D.S. for 62 years.

Mother of Marie McDonald, Kay Caruso, Rosemary (Jeff) Schmitz, Michele (John Bashel) Tinson, and Maureen Feldman McDonald, grandma of Berik Jarboe, Tim Jarboe, Jessica Caruso, Ross Caruso, Alec (Carla Pettit) Schmitz, Madison Schmitz, Nick (Lauren Look) Tinson, Sydney Tinson, Erica Tinson, Ella Feldman, and Jake Feldman, and sister of Carol (late Tom) Nesbitt and Shirley (Ken) Russell.

Bev was born in Pontiac to Marcella and William Malinowski. She graduated from St. Frederick High School, Pontiac, and earned her dental hygiene certificate from the University of Detroit.

Bev volunteered for the American Cancer Society and enjoyed celebrating the holidays, especially Christmas. Mostly, she enjoyed spending time with her family and made them her priority.

Memorial Mass is Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford, with visiting directly at the church at 9:30 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Donations in Bev’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.