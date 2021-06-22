Birders meeting

Next Wednesday, June 30, is the first summer meeting of the Clarkston Area Backyard Birders Club.

The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. on the patio and gardens area of The Gateway, located at 7150 North Main Street.

There are no fees or charges of any kind. Complimentary coffee provided by Detroit Bold Coffee Company.

Baked goods will also be provided.

Raejean Heiser (pictured), of Wint Nature Center, will be the guest presenter, speaking on the secret world of owls.

No reservations required. Casual dress.