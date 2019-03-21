Black Monte Carlo sought in hit-and-run

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Staff Writer

Deputies are looking for a black Chevrolet Monte Carlo with some type of red writing on the front of the vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run of an 83-year-old Independence Township man, 10:13 p.m., Thursday night.

The vehicle should have damage to the front passenger side and possibly a faulty rear tail light.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is assisting deputies from the Independence Township Substation with the investigation of the pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Clintonville Road north of Fay Street.

Employees from the Clarkston Specialty Healthcare Center at 4800 Clintonville Road were attempting to assist the 83-year-old man in a wheelchair out of the roadway and back inside the facility when he and one of the employees were struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Clintonville Road. The vehicle failed to stop and continued northbound.

Both the 83-year-old resident and employee were transported to McLaren Regional Medical Center in the City of Pontiac by the Independence Township Fire Department.

The 83-year-old resident was listed in critical condition and the 29-year-old employee was listed in stable condition. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or have information can contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Tip line, 1-888-TURN-1-IN or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP where you may remain anonymous. The crash remains under investigation.