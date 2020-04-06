The American Legion Chief Pontiac Post 377, 4819 Mary Sue Street, will host a Red Cross Blood Drive on Wednesday, April 8, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During this pandemic, the Red Cross is facing a severe shortage of blood donations. Healthy individuals are needed to help people who require blood. We could use 6-8 volunteers as well.

Donors can go to www.redcrossblood.org, enter sponsor code: ChiefPontiac377, or call 1-800-REDCROSS to make an appointment.

Donors are asked not to arrive early for their appointment to keep social distancing in place.

Blood Drives are authorized by the Department of Homeland Security and State of Michigan as exempt from the “Stay at Home” order during the COVID-19 crisis. Those working and volunteering for a blood drive are exempt as they are “necessary to sustain or protect life.” Post 377 is an “Essential Activity Shelter” for the Red Cross. People who are well and not in a high risk category for contracting COVID-19 are encouraged to give blood. The Red Cross will maintain social distancing, and everyone will have their temperatures checked prior to entering the facility, as well as use hand sanitizer or hand washing upon entering. Blood donations will be by appointment only, set up on line.

To volunteer, email Erin Dunn, Post 377 Adjutant, at dunnerink@gmail.com or chiefpontiac377@gmail.com. All volunteers will receive lunch.