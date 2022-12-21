BOGO circus tickets

As a special thank you for being a View Newspaper Group reader, View has teamed up with the Shrine Circus to offer area families a special deal.

Simply enter promo code VIEW when checking out at Etix.com to receive a Buy One Get One FREE Ticket!

The circus is at the Dort Financial Center, 3501 Lapeer Road, Flint, Jan. 13-16, 2023. Show times are 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, and 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Sunday, Jan. 15 and Monday, Jan. 16.