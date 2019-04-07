Bonnie L. VICTOR

VICTOR, Bonnie L.; of Waterford; age 70; passed away peacefully at home on April 4, 2019 surrounded by her family; mother of Tammy Victor, Carrie (Larry) Eggleston & Stacy (Adam) Victor; Gram of Andrew, Skyla, Alissa, Cole & Jacob; sister of Deb (Rick) Thomson & Donny (Louise) Steele; sister in law of Jim Victor, Tom (late Kathy) Sanders, Dianne Steele & Dave Reinhart; many loving nieces & nephews; preceded in death by her husband Bob, parents Howard & Betty Steele and brothers Joe & Bob Steele. The focus of Bonnie’s life was being a caregiver to family, friends and as a LPN for over 40 years. Friends may visit Monday 3-5pm & 7-9pm at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston followed by a funeral at the funeral home Tuesday 12:30pm. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Canine Companions Rescue Center or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
