Bonnie M. Champion, 87

CHAMPION, Bonnie Mae; of Clarkston formerly of Royal Oak; passed away May 3, 2020; age 87.

Wife of William for 67 years; mother of William (Beverly Pylman) Champion, Donald (Diane) Champion & Ellen Champion-Misner; grandma of Richard Misner; preceded in death by her grandson Matthew Misner; sister of Frederick (Donna) Stenton.

Bonnie retired as an administration assistant with Royal Oak Education Association and enjoyed golfing, bicycling and playing tennis. Many good memories were developed at Hilton Head Island. She was a member of St Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Waterford.

Due to the national health crisis, family services will be held at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston with private burial at Lakeview Cemetery. Memorial may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.

