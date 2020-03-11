Bowlers wrap season on lanes

Junior Patrick McLetchie finished in fourth place during the qualifying round at the MHSAA Division 1 Boys Bowling Singles State Finals at Thundbowl in Allen Park on Saturday.

He bowled six games and finished with 1,344 to put him in the top 16 to move on to the first round. During the first round he bowled 190 and 173 for a 363 series.

The Clarkston Boys Bowling team finished in ninth place during the MHSAA Division 1 Boys Team Bowling Regionals at Grand Blanc Lanes, Feb. 28. They scored 3,752 after six Baker games and three games.

For the individual regional, McLetchie finished in third place to qualify for the state finals. He had 1,331 after six games. He had game high scores of 256 and 254.

Senior Cale Herzential finished with 1,095 after six games with two 202 games. Senior Jacob Porter finished with 1,019 with a 208 game high; junior Logan Sutherland, 988 series with a 221 game high; senior Timothy O’Daniel, 964 series with a 190 game high; and freshman Christian Bradford, 943 series with a 185 game high.

The girls finished in 12th place during the team bowling regionals with 2,995. For the individual regional competition, senior Hannah Turk finished in 12th place with 1,139 after six games and had game high scores of 236 and 203. Senior Ashley Elinski finished with 1,019 with game highs of 188 and 184; sophomore Madison Kortman, 844 series with game high of 153; junior Angelina Stowers, 835 with a game high of 157; freshman Gabrielle Preston, 722 with a game high of 141; and freshman Elizabeth Gosser, 577 with three games of 107.

The bowlers finished the regular season at the OAA Post-Season tournament and Grand Blanc Regional Tune-Up Tournament. They also received post-season awards, Feb. 22.

For the boys team, Sutherland had highest game for the season with a 300. McLetchie had the highest series with 542 in a two-game series and he was also named to the All-Conference team. Turk received high game and high series for the girls team. She had a 514 series during the season in two games and had a game high of 289. Turk and Elinski were named to the All-Conference team. ~WARP