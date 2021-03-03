Bowling rolls in wins

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Bowling team posted a 26-4 win over Bloomfield Hills last Friday.

The Wolves won both of their Baker games with 189 and 171 with a 360 total.

For regular games, Christian Bradford bowled a 246 and 258 win both of his games against his opponent. Nathan Sayyae bowled 204 and 182, winning both of his games for the day. Logan Sutherland bowled a 191 to win his second game.

The boys won their match against Ferndale, 28.5-1.5, Feb. 25. They won both Baker games with a 183 and 206 for a 389 total.

Nick Stephens, Patrick McLetchie and Sutherland won both their games. McLetchie bowled a 237 and 232. Sutherland had a 204 and 166; and Stephens had a 139 and 157.

Sayyae bowled a 177 and tied his second game with 144. Bradford won his second game with 183.

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Bowling team won their match against Bloomfield Hills last Friday, 22-8.

They won their first Baker game with 122.

Gabrielle Preston, Madison Kortman and Angelina Stowers won both their games. Stowers bowled a 193 and 133; Preston bowled a 181 and 150; and Kortman bowled two games of 152.

Eva Bousho won her first game with 124 and Madison won her second game with 117.

The boys (7-3) and girls (4-3) opened the week against Farmington. They host Royal Oak and Avondale next week.

The JV Boys Bowling team won their matches against Bloomfield Hills and Ferndale with 29-1 against both teams.

Against Bloomfield Hills, Ian Dembinski, Kyle Byrd, Nathan Jenkinson and Nick Stephens. Stephen had a game of 209; Jenkinson, 202; and Byrd, 190.

Against Ferndale, Byrd, Dembinski, Keaton Hill and Rio Westlund won both their games. Dembinski had a game of 209; Hill, 208; and Westlund, 198.