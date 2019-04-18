Bowman Chevrolet earns top honors second year in a row

General Motors named Bowman Chevrolet to its distinguished Chevrolet Dealer of the Year list for 2018, the second consecutive year Bowman earned this recognition.

“As a dealership, it’s our to goal to exceed our customer’s expectations at every touch point and earn a customer for life,” said Katie Bowman Coleman, president. “Clarkston is an incredibly loyal and supportive community and our success hinges on our customers. We’re very grateful for the on-going support we’ve received throughout the years.”

Chevrolet Dealer of the Year honors 60 Chevy dealers from across the country based on exceptional performance in sales, service and customer satisfaction. Winning dealers demonstrated long-term commitment by providing customers with elite service in their modern, world-class facilities.

“Our dealers are key players in the brand’s overall success and their commitment to delivering exceptional service is among the best in the industry,” said Brian Sweeney, U.S. vice president, Chevrolet. “Our top 60 dealers have set the standard on building lasting relationships with their customers by providing an exceptional ownership experience. We sincerely appreciate and commend their efforts.”