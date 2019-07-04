Bowman pre-owned center completes expansion project

Bowman Chevrolet recently opened its new Pre-Owned Center at 5738 S. Main Street, just north of the dealership.

The opening of the used-car center is the final step in the nearly two-acre expansion project announced in late 2017. The expansion stemmed from the purchase of the two properties adjacent to Bowman Chevrolet.

“We have experienced significant growth in both new and used vehicle sales over the past few years, and the additional two acres allows us to have dedicated space for new, used and commercial sales, while accommodating our growing team,” said Katie Bowman Coleman, president of Bowman Auto Group. “The new pre-owned center enables us to offer customers a great experience when shopping for their next used vehicle.”

New and used car sales have tripled since 2011 at Bowman Chevrolet, which opened in 1984. The family-owned business has served the community for 35 years, with Bowman Coleman taking over for her father in 2011 when she became owner and president of the dealership.

Recent awards include 2017 and 2018 Chevrolet Dealer of the Year, three consecutive Dealer Rater Consumer Satisfaction Awards and 2017 Dealer Rater Chevrolet Dealer of the Year. For more information, visit bowmanchevrolet.com.