Bowman scholarship

Bowman Auto Group is now accepting applications for its annual scholarship for Clarkston High School graduating seniors.

Two $2,500 scholarships are available to eligible CHS seniors who have been accepted at a two- or four-year college or vocational institution and plan to pursue a degree in a STEAM-related (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) field.

Applications can be downloaded at BowmanChevy.com/events and must be submitted via email to scholarship@bowmanchevy.com or dropped off at Bowman Chevrolet, located at 6750 Dixie Highway, no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2022.