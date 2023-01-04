Breaking ground

A new $8 million Woodland Airstream dealership will be calling Springfield Township home after a groundbreaking event back on Nov. 11 at the property located at 9331 Dixie Highway. Pictured, from left, are Mike Circa (builder, Midwest Contracting Company), Laura Moreau (supervisor, Springfield Township), Gar Allison (project manager, Woodland Airstream), John Gustafson (CEO, Woodland Airstream), Brad Wynalda (owner, Woodland Airstream), Patrick Brechting (architect, Create 3). Photo: Provided by Michael Fegan