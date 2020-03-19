BREAKING: Township offices closed

This just in from Independence Township…

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

COVID-19 Precautionary Measures

Townhall, Senior Center, DPW Closed to the Public

Effective immediately, Independence Townhall, Senior Center and DPW will be closed to the public until April 6th in order to minimize the public’s and our employees’ exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

Township employees will continue to be on-site to answer phones or emails from our residents. If you have questions or need to conduct business with us, you have three options:

– Call us at 248 625 5111 – wait for the appropriate prompt.

– Visit our website at WWW.INDTWP.COM. Specific contact information can be found under the tab DEPARTMENTS.

– Deposit your payments at the DROP BOX located at the Townhall front door.

The Oakland County Sheriff Department, the Independence Township Fire Department, and the Department of Public Works (248 625 8222) will continue to respond to calls.

In the event of an emergency, dial 911.

Slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus is our #1 concern.

We apologize for any inconvenience this action may cause.