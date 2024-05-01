Brian Keith Donahoo, 65

Brian Keith “Hoo” Donahoo; of Clarkston; passed away on April 25, 2024 at the age of 65. Loving husband of Deanna Donahoo; father of Rochelle (Robert) Probst and Sean (Valerie) Donahoo; grandpa of RJ Probst, Juliana Knoll-Probst, Brooklyn Probst, and Macie Probst; brother of Glenn Donahoo; preceded in death by his brother Gregory, and his parents James and Carol Donahoo. Brian was a proud veteran of the U.S Navy. He was also very actively involved with the Arsenal Harley HOG Chapter. And while Brian loved motorcycles, the Detroit Lions, and living every day to the fullest, he loved nothing more than his family. He adored his children and his grandchildren. He was loved by many and will be missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held for Brian on Monday, May 6th at 12:30pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Family and friends may visit any time after 11:00am. Navy honors will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery, the same day promptly at 2:00pm. Memorial donations may be made to Toys for Tots. Please consider leaving a memory or condolence on Brian’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.co