Brian Lafferty, 51

Brian Lafferty, of Clarkston, our loving son and brother, went home to his Lord on September 8, 2021 after losing his battle with addiction at the age of 51.

He was born on June 13, 1970 in Royal Oak to parents Robert James Lafferty and Patricia Ann (Mechler) Watson.

Brian graduated from Clarkston High School with the Class of 1988 and continued his education at Ferris State University. Brian was intelligent, brave, and fearless. He loved music, boating, socializing and journaling.

Brian is at peace now, and will be deeply missed by all.

Brian is survived by his mother Patricia (Mark) Watson, father Robert (Phyllis) Lafferty, sisters Kimberly Lafferty Kelly and Jennifer (Bruce Chau) Lafferty Dunsky, nephew, Liam Kelly, uncle John Mechler, and cousin Molly (Brian) Mechler Miller.

He was preceded in death by grandparents William (Doris) Mechler and James (Helen) Lafferty.

A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 18 at Coats Funeral Home – Waterford. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service, beginning at 11 a.m.

Those desiring may make a memorial contribution in Brian’s name to Common Ground (commongroundhelps.org/donate).