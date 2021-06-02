Summer roadwork ahead

Roadwork, Part 1

Eston Road from Clarkston Road to Algonquin Boulevard in Independence Township will close from June 1 through late July for culvert removal and replacement.

The road will completely close to traffic just north of Alamo Avenue. Residential traffic will have access north and south of Alamo Avenue during the culvert work.

The detour for through traffic is Clarkston Road to Baldwin Road to Indianwood Road, back to Eston Road, and vice versa.

Once the culvert work is complete, Eston Road from Clarkston Road to Algonquin Boulevard will be milled and resurfaced with asphalt utilizing Independence Township road millage dollars.

The paving does not include the gravel section of Eston Road.

Roadwork, Part 2

Mann Road from Clintonville Road to Sunburst Avenue on the Independence Township/Waterford Township border will close to through traffic June 7 through approximately July 2 to install sanitary sewer infrastructure for a private developer.

The detour for through traffic is Clintonville Road to Lake Angelus Road to Rohr Road, back to Mann Road and vice versa.

Access to homes and businesses will be maintained during the closure.

Grant for roads?

Clarkston City Manager Jonathan Smith said he is optimistic about a new MDOT road funding grant the city applied for last week.

If approved, this matching grant would save the city almost $55,000 in the repaving of Miller Road and the adjacent sidewalk between Holcomb Road and Glenburnie Drive, according to Smith. A deteriorating culvert under the road that connects the upper Mill Pond with the lower Mill Pond would also be replaced.

The work would be done in 2022.