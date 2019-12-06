BRUCE ALAN BENSCOTER

BENSCOTER, BRUCE ALAN, of Clarkston, passed away November 30, 2019 at 55 years of age. Bruce was born July 12th, 1964 in Pontiac, Michigan. Proud son, best friend and hunting/fishing partner of the late Larry Benscoter; beloved husband of Susan Benscoter nee Murray for 25 years; loving father of the late Steven Nagel and survived by children David Nagel, Vicki (Kyle) Hale, Colette (Christian) Benscoter and Aaron Benscoter; cherished grandfather of Cameron Hale, Benjamin Hale and Sophia Benscoter-McNutt; devoted father-in-law Stan Morley; dearest brother of Brian and Bill Benscoter; brother-in-law of Nathalie Jacobson and of Patty (Keith) Pascoe whom he referred to as his “sister-wife” because she was always there for him; proud uncle of many nieces and nephews. Bruce worked as a manager of operations for FedEx for over 10 years. He married the love of his life Sue; she was loyal and stood by his side until the day he took his last breathe. His children always spoke highly of him, stating he was a hard worker and the greatest man and dad they will ever know. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. To post a condolence, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com.