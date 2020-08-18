Bucks for Buses event running all September

BY BRIANNA HAYES

Clarkston News Intern

Are you looking for a fun outdoor activity or a way to give back to the community?

Now you can do both.

The Independence Township Department of Parks, Recreation and Seniors is hosting its annual Bucks for Buses fundraiser event as a virtual Walk, Run or Roll 5K during the whole month of September, not just on one day.

During previous years, the Bucks for Buses fundraiser would be a party-like get-together with a theme, dinner, dancing and raffles. Yet, due to current COVID-19 regulations, the fundraiser will be a little different this year.

In hopes of encouraging individuals to get outside and stay active, the Independence Township Department of Parks, Recreation and Seniors decided on a virtual walk, run or roll event.

Individuals can register online through the department’s website

itpr.org/CourseActivities.aspx?id=70

and on their own time, can complete the 5K.

When you register, you will pay a $25 per person registration fee and receive a free T-shirt to wear while participating.

T-shirts can be picked up from the Independence Township Senior Center on September 3-4 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Any and all pictures can be shared on the Independence Township Parks, Recreation and Seniors Facebook page.

The Bucks for Buses is a fundraiser for the senior transportation program, a program that is offered to Independence Township, Springfield Township and Village of Clarkston residents who are either over the age of 50 or who are 18 and older with a disability and need transportation.

The bus runs anywhere through Independence Township, Springfield Township and the Village of Clarkston giving rides to work, doctor’s appointments and various errands.

If you are in need of a ride, call the senior center office at 248-625-8231.

The senior bus will then come and take you where you need to go. Once you’re ready to leave, the bus will pick you up and take you home.

On average, the center offers over 6,000 rides per year. Even though the senior center is still closed to the public, there have been 3,240 rides given this year.

All proceeds from the Bucks for Buses event, and sponsorships from McLaren Clarkston and many others, go directly to the transportation budget.

Donations can be made via cash or check and by credit card over the phone.

For more information about the Walk, Run or Roll 5K event or how to become a sponsor for the event, contact Amy Laboissonniere, Independence Township community relations coordinator, at Amyl@indtwp.com.