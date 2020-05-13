Budget draft

The draft of the2020-21 fiscal year city budget and capital improvement plan is in the process of being reviewed by the finance committee and will be presented to the Clarkston City Council on Tuesday, May 26, in a public hearing.

Copies of the proposed budget may be obtained on or after Tuesday, May 19 by contacting the city office or emailing a request to City Manager Jonathan Smith at smithj@villageofclarkston.org.