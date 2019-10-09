Burglary suspects caught

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

Two Pontiac teenagers confessed to thefts from vehicles in Independence and Waterford township after their arrest Sunday morning.

A resident in the 5000 block of Kingfisher Lane in Independence Township called the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office to report several of his neighbors’ car alarms being set-off, 4:49 a.m., Oct. 6.

The resident also reported seeing a male suspect running northbound on Kingfisher Lane, then returning a short time later, according to police reports.

The only description provided was that of a male wearing a hooded jacket. Upon their arrival, deputies watched as a man wearing a hoodie walked down a driveway and entered the passenger side of a vehicle parked facing north on Kingfisher.

A deputy stopped his fully marked patrol vehicle in front of the vehicle to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle then began backing up in reverse. The deputy activated his emergency lights as the vehicle began accelerating away from him in reverse.

The deputy pursued the vehicle with his emergency lights and siren activated for approximately an eighth of a mile when the vehicle lost control and struck a mailbox. He then spun out in the front yard of the residence and crashed into a wooden fence. The vehicle subsequently stopped and the four occupants, a 19-year-old Pontiac man, 18-year-old Pontiac man, 16-year-old Pontiac female, and 17-year-old Pontiac female, were taken into custody without incident.

Multiple credit cards, various forms of personal identification, and several cell phones were found inside the vehicle.

Deputies canvased the neighborhood but no victims were located. During their initial investigation, deputies found some of the recovered property was from a previously reported larceny from an automobile in Waterford Township earlier in the day.

All four suspects were transported to the Independence Township Substation. A detective from the Waterford Township Police Department responded to the Independence Township Substation to assist with the investigation. The victim of the previously reported larceny in Waterford Township went to the substation and positively identified her property.

The two Pontiac men confessed to their involvement in larcenies in Waterford and Independence townships. They were jailed pending issuance of charges, which were expected on Monday.

The two females were released pending further investigation. The incident remains under investigation.