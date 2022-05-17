Bus stop problems

Clarkston Community Schools reported two different reports of suspicious behavior near two different bus stops, May 9.

At approximately 6:20 a.m. in the area of Clark and Big Lake roads, a small vehicle was pulling in and out of driveways and attempting to speak to students at the bus stop. The car contained two young men in their early 20s and drove off when the bus pulled up to the stop.

Then, 40 minutes later in the area of Clintonville and Mann roads, there were reports of a woman on foot acting erratically. Oakland County deputies took a 37-year-old from Hazel Park into custody for suspected drug use.