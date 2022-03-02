Business news with Clarkston connections

Two local Clarkston businesses have announced transactions in recent weeks.

Nuview Nutrition, an integrative and functional medicine practice part of the nationwide Forum Health network, recently welcomed Kimberly Cabe, NP to its practice.

Forum Health Clarkston, previously Nuview Nutrition, is led by Cindy Crandell, RN, CN, and specializes in functional medicine and nutrition, located at 7300 Dixie Highway, Suite 500.

“Kimberly is truly driven by making a difference in each of her patient’s lives,” said Crandell. “She cares about the why and healing the whole person. I’m thrilled to welcome her to the team.”

Cabe brings 20 years of healthcare experience to this role and a passion for root-cause care.

“My journey to integrative medicine is deeply personal,” said Cabe. “I value research and discovering the root of illness, both for myself and my patients.

“I’m excited to join Forum Health Clarkston where I know this passion is supported.”

Beginning as a registered nurse, Cabe received her master’s degree in nursing as a family nurse practitioner and graduated from George Washington University with a master’s degree in integrative medicine in 2019.

As a nurse practitioner, Cabe worked in neurology then shifted her focus to functional medicine and family practice where she strives to reach a diverse and broad population by gaining experience in pre-pregnancy optimization, prenatal wellness, and holistic pediatric care.

She also specializes in biotoxicity, environmental illness, and chronic inflammatory responses to mold, Lyme, and other biotoxic exposures.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 248-625-5143.

In the financial realm, Waterford Bank, N.A. has announced the promotion of Nicole Saylor to branch customer service manager and officer at Waterford’s Clarkston office, located at 15 South Main Street.

Prior to the merger of Clarkston State Bank into Waterford Bank, N.A. back more than two years ago on January 1, 2020, Saylor started as a customer service representative at CSB’s Clarkston office at 5800 South Main Street in 2006.

As the bank grew, so did her responsibilities within, filling such positions as assistant manager and private banking, personal services.

With a passion for customer service, Saylor brings over a decade of community bank expertise to her new role.

“Though the bank has a new name and some new faces, I’m proud to serve the same world-class level of customer service now as when I started,” said Saylor. “Alongside my work family, our goal is to make our customers feel like family – with their financial protection and success at the heart of what we do.”

“Our team has been blessed to have Nicole working with us over the past 16 years,” added Angela Logan, VP, branch officer. “Nicole’s commitment to our customers and the leadership she displays within the branch have been a tremendous asset to the bank.

“We look forward to many more years of success within the community and that is in no small part thanks to our dedicated bankers like Nicole and the rest of our Clarkston team.”

For more information, call 248-625-8585.