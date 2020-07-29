Business owners seeking grants

BY BRIANNA HAYES

Clarkston News Intern

Thanks to the flattening of the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses in Michigan have been able to open up and pick up where they left off prior to the shutdown in mid-March.

Unfortunately, some businesses are still struggling to get back on their feet.

Back in May, Clarkston resident Brandon Still and local business owners came up with the idea to register Clarkston with the Main Street Oakland County (MSOC) organization that opened Clarkston businesses up to more grant and support opportunities.

During this time of establishing Clarkston with the MSOC, the organization was holding a “Match On Main” campaign, a large community fundraiser trying to help out local businesses impacted from the shutdown.

After the campaign was over, the MSOC matched all donations, up to $4,000. From this campaign, with the help from the local community, Clarkston was able to raise $2,250 alone.

“After the contribution from the MSOC, we now have $4,500 to give out in the form of grants to local businesses,” said Still.

These grants will be split into three $1,000 grants, and three $500 grants.

Applications for the grants opened on July 21, and the application period will remain open until Friday Aug. 7, at 5 p.m.

Once an application is summited, it will be sent to a five-person review board made up of Clarkston residents and business owners.

Each member of the board will independently review each application and give it a score, with the businesses with the highest combined scores being the recipients of the grants.

As of July 27, Still said they have received a total of 10 applications from local business owners.

Since the Match On Main campaign is over, no more donations will be accepted through the crowdfunding page, but if individuals are still interested in making a donation, they can email Still at bstill@eskywell.com for more information. Donations can only be accepted in the form of a check at this time.

All business owners who are interested in applying for the grants can also email Still for the link to the application page.

Still wanted to extend a thank you to everyone who made a contribution to the fundraiser.

“With the help of our community, we are now able to give back and help out our Clarkston businesses,” said Still.